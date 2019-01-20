Opposition leader, former ally aim at Tsipras on Twitter

In response to the Prime Minister's statement about extremists being behind Sunday's clashes during the protest rally against the Prespes deal, both the opposition leader and a former ally took Tsipras to task, on Twitter.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted: “Today, the Greek people spoke and we must all listen. The government that signed a deal against the national feelings attacked peaceful protesters with chemicals to disperse the protest. We will seek (to investigate) what happened today.”

True to his style, former Defense Minister and Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos was more caustic. He posted an old photo of his with Tsipras in Parliament, when they were still allies. In the imaginary dialogue Tsipras says: “The extremists go to the protests” and Kammenos replies “Those who made you Prime Minister” in a direct reference to Tsipras (and Kammenos) riding a wave of protests against Greece's austerity programs to power.