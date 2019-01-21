Centrist Potami MP Giorgos Amyras quits, putting party out of Parliament

Centrist Potami MP Giorgos Amyras resigned on Monday to become an independent, citing differences with the party's leadership on the Macedonia name issue and effectively putting the party out of Parliament.

Amyras's departure reduced the party's representation in Parliament to four -- below the minimum of five required for an elected party to be represented in Parliament.

In a statement Amyras said that it was with "sorrow" that he was leaving the party but that he could not do differently in the countdown to the vote on the contentious name deal this week.

"I could not, as a parliamentary representative of the party, speak publicly on behalf of the party of which leading members have the opposite view to me on a major national issue," he said.

He thanked Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis and expressed his hope that "the country finds the reformative forces that it needs."

The party is left with four MPs -- leader Stavros Theodorakis and Spyros Lykoudis, who support the Macedonia deal, Giorgos Mavrotas who is leaning towards it and Grigoris Psarianos who opposes it.

