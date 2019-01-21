Theoharopoulos keeps cards close to chest on possible move to Potami

Amid speculation about his possible move to centrist Potami following his ejection from the Movement for Change (KINAL) coalition, Thanassis Theoharopoulos held his cards close to his chest on Monday, commenting that he has a "good relationship" with Potami and its leader Stavros Theodorakis.

In comments to 104.6 FM, Democratic Left (DIMAR) Theoharopoulos avoided responding directly to a question about whether he would cooperate with Potami following a decision by KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata to dismiss him for supporting the Macedonia name deal.

"I am the president of DIMAR. I have a good relationship with Potami and with Stavros Theodorakis. As president I work collectively."

He said his removal from KINAL meant the ejection also of DIMAR.

He also claimed that he had been offered a preferential position on KINAL's ticket in upcoming elections in exchange for not backing the Macedonia name deal in a vote expected later this week.

