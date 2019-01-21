Prespes name deal to go before Parliament's foreign affairs committee
Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis indicated last week that the deal will go to a vote by the end of this week.
The contentious Prespes name deal is to go before Parliament's foreign affairs committee at 5 p.m. on Monday for debate.
It remains unclear how many sessions the committee will require to examine the deal before forwarding it to the House's plenary for a vote.
