Parliament Speaker condemns attempt to enter House during rally

In comments on Monday, Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis condemned the "unprecedented" attempt by extremists to force their way into the House during a rally on Sunday protesting the Prespes name deal.

There have been similar attempts to enter Parliament in the past, he said, noting that Sunday's incident was more serious as it was "a generalized attempt to invade Parliament" from five different spots.

"These are unprecedented phenomena" which must be curbed as soon as they appear, he added.