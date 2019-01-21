Ex foreign minister Kotzias to sue Kammenos after Prespes vote

Former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias indicated on Monday that he is planning to sue his onetime cabinet colleague, former defense minister Panos Kammenos, over recent comments by the latter accusing Kotzias of corruption.

"The prosecutor will deal with that gentleman," Kotzias told News 24/7.

He noted that Kammenos first supported the government of former conservative premier Costas Karamanlis, then that of current premier Alexis Tsipras and had initially declared that Kotzias was "the best foreign minister [Greece] ever had."

Attributing Kammenos's stance to the plummeting of his Independent Greeks party in opinion polls, Kotzias rebuffed accusations of an illicit cooperation with US-Hungarian billionaire financier George Soros, calling Kammenos a "slanderer" and a "liar" for suggesting otherwise.

