MP Grigoris Psarianos quits Potami, leaving party with three MPs

On a post on Facebook on Monday, Potami MP Grigoris Psarianos described himself as an independent MP, signalling his departure from the centrist party which is now left with three MPs.

Psarianos's announcement came just a few hours after fellow Potami MP Giorgos Amyras said he was leaving the party, citing disagreements over the Prespes name deal which is to come to a vote in Parliament later this week.

In his post, Psarianos said the country was experiencing "the most difficult and dangerous period" in decades, adding that its fate was "in the hands of the worst government since the years of the junta," referring to Greece's 1967-1974 military dictatorship.

