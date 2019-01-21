BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Kotsovolos may be sold by Dixons Carphone

Shares in British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone rose as much as 7.6 percent on Monday after Sky News TV reported that activist investor Elliott Advisors is exploring plans to buy a “big stake” in the firm.

It said Elliott has been undertaking detailed analysis of Dixons Carphone’s finances for several weeks and might want the firm to sell off its Nordic and Greek businesses.

Dixons Carphone owns the Kotsovolos chain in Greece.

