Two consortia approved for Hellenic Petroleum bids
Greece on Monday approved two consortia to submit final bids for a 50.1 percent stake in its biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, its privatizations agency said.
The consortia are: Glencore Energy with a unit of the US-based Carlyle Group; and Vitol Holding with Algeria-based Sonatrach.
Glencore and Vitol had already been short-listed last summer.
[Reuters]