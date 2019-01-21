Two consortia approved for Hellenic Petroleum bids

Greece on Monday approved two consortia to submit final bids for a 50.1 percent stake in its biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, its privatizations agency said.



The consortia are: Glencore Energy with a unit of the US-based Carlyle Group; and Vitol Holding with Algeria-based Sonatrach.



Glencore and Vitol had already been short-listed last summer.



[Reuters]