Anabolic steroids found hidden in truck

Thousands of tablets and vials containing anabolic steroids were seized on Monday during a police operation in the wider region of Thebes, central Greece.

The tablets had been hidden beneath olives in a metal container on a transport company truck.

According to reports, a total of 21,068 tablets and 2,971 vials containing anabolic steroids were confiscated.

Police have launched an investigation to find out the destination of the truck and are reportedly working on the assumption that its point of departure was Attica. 

