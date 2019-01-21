Man remanded over rape of disabled woman

A 23-year-old man was remanded in custody on Monday over the rape of a 19-year-old woman on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes in early December last year.



Despite the suspect’s vehement denial of the accusation, a Rhodes prosecutor charged him with rape and ordered his remand.



His fellow defendant is a 20-year-old Albanian national who was jailed last month pending his trial over the rape and murder of a 21-year-old student, Eleni Topaloudi, also on Rhodes, in late November.



The rape of the 19-year-old, who is disabled, took place three days after Topaloudi’s murder.



In her testimony to prosecutors yesterday, the 19-year-old, who is 67 percent disabled, said the two men and a third suspect offered to take her for a drive before taking her to a remote area where they beat and raped her.



Her lawyer said she was acquainted with the men, but “not friends.”