Hundreds of migrants protest conditions on Samos

Some 500 African migrants marched through the streets of Samos on Monday morning to protest against the poor living conditions at the eastern Aegean island’s reception and identification center.



Waving laurel branches and chanting slogans such as “Samos is no good,” the protesters gathered outside the port authority, police headquarters and the town hall.



Migrants are demanding their immediate transfer from the island, saying that conditions at the center are unbearable and are impacting on children and pregnant women.