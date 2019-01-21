Top prosecutor orders probe into new Communist Party wiretap claims

Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou has ordered an investigation into claims by the Greek Communist Party (KKE) on Monday that the telephones at its Athens headquarters in the district of Perissos have been wiretapped, the state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



Judicial authorities are already investigating a similar complaint lodged by the KKE in 2016, but the probe has not concluded yet.



“Huge questions are raised by the fact that, more than two years after the first incident, the competent authorities are stalling unacceptably in reaching a conclusion,” the party said in a statement.



Dimitriou asked the first instance prosecutor's office to brief her on the progress in the case and to include the new complaints in the existing file.