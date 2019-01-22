Da Vinci’s enduring power of inspiration

A man rides a bicycle past a mural by the artist Ino inspired by Leonardo da Vinci on the wall of the old OSY bus depot on Pireos Street in downtown Athens, Monday. The former depot is hosting an exhibition on the Renaissance painter, sculptor, architect, inventor, geometrist, engineer, anatomist, musician and paleontologist on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of his death, shedding light on the plethora of subjects that he explored and the treasury of knowledge and discoveries he bequeathed to humanity. [Intime News]