Proper In Management denies any connection with Swiss Carriers

Piraeus based ship management company “Proper In Management Inc,” its Principals and all its management, vehemently deny any connection whatsoever with the tanker “Dolicha Bay” and her owners. “Unfortunately such a connection was the result of an entirely erroneous and unfounded article published in the previous year,” the company stresses. “We absolutely refute the allegation,” a press release reads.



Furthermore the same letter states that “Proper In Management and our Principals do not have, nor at any time in the past have ever had, any kind of relationship or involvement whatsoever with neither the owning company nor the principals and the managers of the Dolicha Bay. As such, any link, involvement or relationship which our company or our Principals is alleged to have with them, is entirely false and is rejected out of hand and will be prosecuted accordingly. And it will be done so because, for the information and guidance of anyone who may be concerned, “Cubametales,” the longstanding (since 2014) charterers with which Proper In Management Inc has Time Charter Contracts, have raised questions in view of the preposterous allegations of the said articles, connecting Proper In and its Principals with the Dolicha Bay and her owners, which have recently come to our knowledge, within this frame.”



According to reports at the time, the Dolicha Bay was purchased in August 2017 by a company managed by the Greek based Swiss Carriers. Its previous name was “Maersk Rapier” and it was previously part of the tanker fleet of the well known shipping giant “Maersk Group.” Swiss Carriers reportedly belong to the interests of another Greek party, related to “Adriatic Tankers,” a tanker owning group which is known to have become insolvent in the 1990s.



“Certain press releases and reports, however, have erroneously related Swiss Carriers and its principal with Proper In Management and its owners. All these unfounded and badly researched (if at all) reports have reached such false assumptions because the offices of Swiss Carriers were in the same building in Voula, Athens with the offices of the Greek company “Kanava SA,” which is involved in the hotel business and chaired by a member of the family of principals of Proper In Management Inc. However at the time of the establishment of the said office of Swiss Carriers (July-August 2017), Kanava had since long ago (October 2015) moved its offices from those it rented in that building. Hence this undoubtedly obvious coincidence cannot support the long-shot assumptions of the aforesaid articles,” the company underlines.

