Gov’t under fire for failing to submit official translation of FYROM constitution

Greece’s conservative opposition on Tuesday criticized the government for failing to submit in Parliament an official translation of the constitution of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) following the recent amendments in line with the so-called Prespes deal.



The debate on the name deal signed in June between Athens and Skopje began Monday at the level of the committee of foreign affairs, before its expected ratification in a plenary session on Thursday evening. FYROM lawmakers have already ratified the agreement.



“This is unbelievable,” New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said. “We cannot discuss [the deal] in a political vacuum,” he said.



“We understand that the text of the constitution is worse than the Prespes agreement and this is why they are not making it public,” a ND source told Kathimerini.



Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos Tuesday registered to the minutes a document which, he said, was a copy of FYROM’s revised constitution in English which had been downloaded from the country’s government website.