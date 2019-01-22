Lanthimos’s ‘The Favourite’ receives 10 Oscar nominations
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favourite,” an absurdist period comedy about two cousins courting the favor of Queen Anne in the 18th century England, has received 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best director and Best supporting actress.
“The Favourite” is leading the pack alongside Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.”
Winners will be announced at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on February 24.
Congratulations to the Directing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Fyn1KJWbmX— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019