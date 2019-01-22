LIFE | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
LIFE

Lanthimos’s ‘The Favourite’ receives 10 Oscar nominations

TAGS: Film

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’s “The Favourite,” an absurdist period comedy about two cousins courting the favor of Queen Anne in the 18th century England, has received 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best director and Best supporting actress.

“The Favourite” is leading the pack alongside Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.”

Winners will be announced at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on February 24.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 