A three-member juveniles court convicted on Tuesday a teenager to 10 years in prison for participating in the robbery and murder of a man during a mugging on Athens’ Philopappou Hill on August 15, 2018.



It is the maximum sentence for a minor who has committed this crime, according to the Greek penal code.

The suspect, a Pakistani citizen, along with two other men, were accused of the murder of 25-year-old student Nikolas Moustakas, who died after falling off a cliff during the mugging.



The court did not recognize any mitigating factors and did not suspend the sentence.



During the trial, the defendant tried to deny the murder charge, pointing out that their purpose was robbery and not the killing of a 25-year-old student, but declined to apologize to the family of the victim, which was present at the hearing.



The suspects were identified after two German women, who had been mugged in Greece by the same gang, showed police a photo of the suspects taken during their mugging. They both travelled to Greece to participate in the trial.



The two other defendants, a 28-year-old Pakistani and a 25-year-old Iraqi citizen - remain in jail pending their own trial.