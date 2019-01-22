Fifteen suspects to appear before prosecutors in Floros case

Corruption prosecutors in Athens have ordered 15 people to appear as suspects in connection to the forged medical reports used by a convicted embezzler and another convict to secure their release from prison in 2018.

Aristides Floros, who was convicted to 21 years in prison in February 2017 for embezzlement, smuggling and money laundering over the Energa power company scandal, as well as to another 13 years in 2014 for ordering an assassination attempt against a lawyer, was released from Halkida Prison in early August 2018 after presenting judicial authorities with medical evidence that he suffered a disability.



Prosecutors later discovered the medical reports had been doctored and Floros was re-arrested and led back to prison.



He is one of the 15 suspects who will have to testify again before the prosecutors.

Judicial authorities believe the suspects may also be involved in the medical evidence that led to the release of another convict serving a life sentence for murder.