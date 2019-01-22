Mitsotakis says ND will 'do all it can' to prevent ratification of Prespes accord

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday his party will explain in the debate that starts in Parliament on Wednesday why the Prespes accord is a “bad deal” and will do all it can to block its ratification.



“New Democracy will explain to Greek citizens why this agreement is a bad agreement. And it will do all it can to prevent the ratification of the Prespes deal in parliament,” he told media as he arrived for a meeting of party officials in Thessaloniki.



“The agreement is a bad agreement because, for the first time, Greece officially signs away the Macedonian language and identity to its neighbors, thus abandoning a decade-long policy for reasons that only [PM Alexis] Tsipras knows."



Mitsotakis described the debate starting on Wednesday as “extremely crucial,” noting that lawmakers from all parties will be “confronted with their conscience” and “be accountable to history” for the decisions they will take.



The agreement, signed between Athens and Skopje to end 27 years of diplomatic dispute over the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, will be voted on on Thursday evening.



Αύριο στην Ολομέλεια η Νέα Δημοκρατία θα εξηγήσει γιατί η Συμφωνία των Πρεσπών είναι μια κακή συμφωνία. Και θα κάνει ό,τι μπορεί για να αποτρέψει την κύρωσή της. Όλοι οι βουλευτές θα βρεθούν αντιμέτωποι με τη συνείδησή τους - και υπόλογοι στην Ιστορία - για τις αποφάσεις τους. pic.twitter.com/NaTfkhSy3u — Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) January 22, 2019