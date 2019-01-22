NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Newspaper publisher Themos Anastasiades dies, aged 61

TAGS: Media, Death

Greek newspaper publisher and journalist Themos Anastasiades died on Tuesday, aged 61, after 18 months of fighting cancer. He published the daily Proto Thema.

Anastasiades graduated from the Law School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and proceeded to work as a political and economic reporter in several newspapers.

He worked in public broadcaster ERT and private TV channel Skai and presented the successful entertainment TV show “Ola,” initially on Alpha channel and then on ANT1 from mid 2006. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 