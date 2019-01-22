Newspaper publisher Themos Anastasiades dies, aged 61

Greek newspaper publisher and journalist Themos Anastasiades died on Tuesday, aged 61, after 18 months of fighting cancer. He published the daily Proto Thema.



Anastasiades graduated from the Law School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and proceeded to work as a political and economic reporter in several newspapers.



He worked in public broadcaster ERT and private TV channel Skai and presented the successful entertainment TV show “Ola,” initially on Alpha channel and then on ANT1 from mid 2006.