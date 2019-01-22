Travel receipts amounted to 15.847 billion euros in the first 11 months of last year, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday, posting an annual increase of 9.7 percent, or 1.41 billion euros.

It is now clear that receipts had exceeded 16 billion by the end of last year – a new record. Incoming tourism traffic came to 29.47 million visitors in the same period, an increase of 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

The November data in particular showed that the seasonal character of Greek tourism is receding, as that month revenues increased 42.4 percent year-on-year.