Opponents of Prespes deal to hold fresh rally Thursday

Citizens’ groups opposing the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) have called for a fresh protest rally in Athens for Thursday at 7 p.m..



The so-called Prespes accord, which has already been ratified by the FYROM parliament, must now be approved by Greek lawmakers and is expected to go to a vote Thursday.



In a statement, organizers described the rally as an ultimate attempt “to prevent the ratification of the shameful agreement.”



Tens of thousands of people took part in a similar rally Sunday. At least 25 police officers were injured and seven people arrested following clashes between police and protesters.