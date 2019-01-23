Ferry operators keen on Cyprus flag

British shipping firm P&O Ferries announced its decision to register its entire English Channel operating fleet under the Cyprus flag

Ferry operators have been showing interest in registering their vessels under the Cyprus flag, Cyprus’s Deputy Minister of Shipping Natasa Pilides said.



She said this is partially due to the consequences of Brexit.



Invited to comment on the news that the British shipping firm P&O Ferries announced its decision to register its entire English Channel operating fleet under the Cyprus flag, Pilides said that "it is certainly positive that companies of such magnitude choose Cyprus among many alternative destinations. They are taking into consideration many criteria that have to do both with the quality of the service provided by the maritime administration and the safety and credibility standards of each flag.”



Pilides said that the Cyprus flag is on the White List of the Paris and Tokyo Memorandum of Understanding on port state control.



“The Deputy Ministry provides 24-hour service and specialized technical support to our clients,” Pilides said.



“Other companies with similar activities have registered vessels in the Cyprus registry or have shown interest in the Cypriot flag,” she said. [Kathimerini Cyprus]