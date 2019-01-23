Campion Staff Concert | Athens | January 25

The Campion School Music Department presents its annual staff concert on Friday, January 25, with proceeds going toward the victims of last summer's deadly fires in eastern Attica. Teachers from the department, most of whom also play in principal Athens orchestras, will be performing a program of solo and ensemble pieces, ranging from Handel and Mozart to lighter jazz works by composers such as Stephen Sondheim and Scott Joplin. Tickets cost 8 euros for adults and 5 euros for students. Doors open at 7.30 p.m.

Campion School, 2 Aghias Ioulianis,

Pallini, tel 210.607.1700