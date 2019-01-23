Rain and storms expected until Sunday

A weather system dubbed Fivos which brought storms and strong winds in most parts of Greece this week will continue to affect the country until Sunday, according to the country's National Observatory's online weather service, Meteo.gr.



Wednesday's storms and hail affecting some islands and coastal regions, are forecast to continue on Thursday, and even some snow will fall on mountainous parts of northern Greece.



The winds are expected to reach speeds of 8 and even 9 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean until Saturday, while temperature will drop near the end of the week.



A new low-pressure system moving from Italy to Turkey will affect the weather in the country from Friday and until midday Sunday, bringing storms and hail locally.



Temperature will drop mainly on Saturday when frost is expected in lower altitudes of northern Greece.



Based on existing data, the weather is expected to temporarily improve on Sunday afternoon, but clouds and rain will return next week.