Police arrest alleged drug dealer in northern Greece

Police handout photo

Greek police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man they believe to be the leader of a drug-dealing gang active in Thessaloniki and other parts of the country.



The 27-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after several days of surveillance, following a raid on his home in the area of Analipsi in Central Macedonia.



Investigators found drugs, scales, a gun and other incriminating evidence on the property, while they also seized 8,410 euros in cash.



The 27-year-old foreign national is believed to have dealt mostly in cocaine, and 662 grams of the drug was also found in the raid.