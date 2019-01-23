NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police arrest alleged drug dealer in northern Greece

Police handout photo

TAGS: Crime

Greek police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man they believe to be the leader of a drug-dealing gang active in Thessaloniki and other parts of the country.

The 27-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after several days of surveillance, following a raid on his home in the area of Analipsi in Central Macedonia.

Investigators found drugs, scales, a gun and other incriminating evidence on the property, while they also seized 8,410 euros in cash.

The 27-year-old foreign national is believed to have dealt mostly in cocaine, and 662 grams of the drug was also found in the raid. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 