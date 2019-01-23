Fraudsters nabbed in Thessaloniki

Greek police on Wednesday nabbed two fraudsters – a 37-year-old man in Keratsini, near Piraeus, and a 47-year-old woman in Thessaloniki.



The man faced a prosecutor on eight counts of fraud after allegedly stealing the key to an apartment during a viewing while posing as a potential tenant.



The 47-year-old subsequently exploited his access to the apartment to advertise it for rent and meet potential tenants at the premises, posing as the owner and pocketing deposits from those that expressed interest.



The 47-year-old woman, a foreign national, is alleged to have sought a sum of money from a 69-year-old woman, claiming that it was necessary to secure emergency surgery for the woman’s daughter.



The 69-year-old informed police who arrested the 47-year-old when she visited the woman to collect the money.



The same suspect is believed to be linked to a similar case in which she managed to defraud another woman out of 10,000 euros, police said. She was to face a prosecutor in the northern port city.