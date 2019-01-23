NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Probe opened into worker's death in Serres

TAGS: Death

Police on Wednesday were investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 43-year-old construction worker at a children’s camp in Nea Kerdylia, near Serres, northern Greece.

The man was crushed by a metal overhang attached to an exterior wall which collapsed during construction work at the site.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 