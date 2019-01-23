Probe opened into worker's death in Serres
Police on Wednesday were investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 43-year-old construction worker at a children’s camp in Nea Kerdylia, near Serres, northern Greece.
The man was crushed by a metal overhang attached to an exterior wall which collapsed during construction work at the site.