The Esperia Palace, one of the few hotel units still up for grabs in the Athens city center, looks set to go to Israeli-owned tourism group Fattal, which according to sources has submitted the highest offer, amounting to 95,800 euros per month, in the context of the tender held on Wednesday for the operation of the hotel located between Omonia and Syntagma squares.

A lower bid, amounting to 94,250 euros/month, came from Lebanese company Yazbek, which cooperates with Marriott, while the consortium of the Verouka group (which owns the Bazaar retail chain) and France’s Accor came in third, offering 90,000 euros per month.