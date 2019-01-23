Athens urban rail transport company STASY is part of one of the six major consortiums to be short-listed for the second stage of the tender for the operation and maintenance of Jerusalem’s light rail system.

The project concerns the extension of the existing light rail line and the construction of a new one. Besides STASY, the other companies in the Pangea consortium are Czech firm Skoda, which will undertake the carriages, Greek construction company Terna SA and the China Railway Engineering Group Co Ltd (CREGC).

The cost of the project is estimated at $2 billion and provides for the construction of an additional 29 kilometers for the Jerusalem network. If the consortium is successful in its bid, STASY will take over the operation of the network for 15-20 years and its maintenance for 25 years. The entire network will be overground due to the significant amount of antiquities in the city.

STASY has been claiming its participation in the project for some time, as in August 2017 it signed a pre-tender agreement to enter the consortium to bid for the “Green Line” of the Jerusalem Light Rail.

