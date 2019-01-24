Syntagma metro station to close ahead of Prespes deal rally
Police said on Thursday the metro station on Syntagma square will close as of 4.30 p.m., ahead of a planned protest rally against the Prespes accord which is being discussed in Parliament.
The train will pass through the station without stopping.
Authorities were planning much tighter measures for this evening’s rally, similar to the security plan that was implemented for the 2010-12 anti-austerity protests.