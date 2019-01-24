Dimitrov says supporters of name deal are 'on the right side of history'

The foreign minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said on Thursday those who support the agreement signed with Greece to resolve the 27-year-old name dispute are “on the right side of history.”



Speaking to French news agency AFP, Nikola Dimitrov said even those who protest against the Prespes accord today will eventually change their minds.



FYROM ratified the deal on January 11 and the agreement is now being debated by Greek lawmakers who are expected to vote late Thursday night. The government expected to secure ratification for the accord.