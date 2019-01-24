WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Helping Strays | Athens | January 25-27

TAGS: Charity, Animal Protection

The Filothei-Psychico Society for the Protection of Strays is holding a bazaar of gently used clothing for men and women, as well as accessories at great prices, with proceeds going in aid of the organization's work with the area's homeless cats and dogs. The event takes place at Vassileos Georgiou Square (also known as Proti Platia, as it's the the first roundabout in Palaio Psychico when entering from the Lighthouse building on Kifissias Avenue) from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

