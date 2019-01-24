Hedda Gabler Opera | Athens | January 25 - February 3

The Greek National Opera’s Alternative Stage and the Medium Project musical theater company present a new chamber opera, “Hedda Gabler,” by composer and pianist Giorgos Dousis, based on a libretto by Eri Kyrgia and Henrik Ibsen’s drama about a woman who takes her life into her own hands. The title role is shared by Julia Rutigliano and Irena Athanasiou. Shows at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) take place on from January 25 to 27 and February 1 to 3, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 15 and 20 euros and can be reserved on the GNO's new and improved website, at www.nationalopera.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org