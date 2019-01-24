Gang seen behind Attica burglaries busted

Police said on Thursday that they had broken a ring believed to be behind at least 27 burglaries in various neighborhoods in northeast Attica.

In a sweep on Tuesday, officers arrested six suspected ring members, all men aged between 29 and 36.

The five Albanians and an Afghan were to face a prosecutor on multiple charges of theft after cash and valuables – believed to be proceeds of their illicit activities – were discovered by police in searches of their homes.

The ring used stolen cars to visit the targeted houses and sold on most of their valuables in a bid to cover their tracks, according to investigators.