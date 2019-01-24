Pressure on ICUs growing as flu cases rise

The number of people with serious flu symptoms is rising, with a total of 64 people in intensive care units and six dead after contracting the virus since November, new figures showed on Thursday.



Over the past week alone, 24 people were admitted to ICUs in Greek hospitals while two died following complications, according to a bulletin issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO).



The spike in flu cases comes amid increasing pressure on ICUs, with patients often having to wait several days for a bed.