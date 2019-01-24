Kammenos urges MPs to vote down ‘crime,’ reacts to Zaev-Soros photo

Panos Kammenos, the former Greek defense minister who quit the government coalition over his objection to Greece’s name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), on Thursday urged lawmakers to vote down the so-called Prespes deal which he described as a “crime.”



“I hope that, even at the last moment, those who have not been convinced to participate in this crime in exchange for tradeoffs will understand what really is going on and, like Greeks, block this crime with their vote,” Kammenos said in a tweet, while re-posting a photo of FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev next to Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros.

The image, taken at the World Economic Forum in Davos, was posted earlier Thursday on Zaev’s Twitter account. In his tweet, Zaev said that the two had talked about ways to intensify cooperation between FYROM and Soros’s Open Society Foundation.



Kammenos has in the past suggested that senior government officials were bribed by Soros in exchange for supporting the deal which opens FYROM’s door to EU and NATO membership.

