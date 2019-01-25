As a nation, we Greeks have the bad habit of allowing ourselves to become divided during especially difficult periods of our history, forgetting how many times this has led to tragedy.

The acrimony and aggression we have been seeing from politicians and the public alike when it comes to disagreements over the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is something that is bound to leave scars that will be hard to recover from.

If there is one thing history has taught us, it is that we need to get over the passions and hatreds that tend to develop during major internal disputes and ease tensions as quickly as possible.

The powers that be should, by now, have understood the dangers of turning hate and division into a tool for advancing their political goals; they should know that it is a vicious cycle that will always – always – come back to haunt them.