Mitsotakis: Prespes deal tantamount to ‘national defeat’

The Prespes deal is tantamount to “national defeat,” opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday, while accusing the leftist government of using the issue to advance its narrow political objectives.



“The Prespes agreement should never have been signed and, of course, it should have never been brought for ratification in the Greek Parliament,” Mitsotakis told lawmakers ahead of a vote Friday.



“Because it represents a national defeat… a national mistake that is an affront to truth and history.”



“While going down, SYRIZA continues with its catastrophic mission. After wrecking both the economy as well as society it is dragging Greece to a permanent upheaval,” he said.