ATHEX: Fifth straight day of gains for the main stock index

The benchmark of the Greek stock market was spared ending in the red by the closing auctions again on Thursday, reversing its earlier losses and leading to a fifth consecutive day of gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 632.34 points, adding 0.16 percent to Wednesday’s 631.32 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.13 percent to 1,685.47 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.79 percent.

The banks index improved 0.54 percent, as Eurobank strengthened 1.01 percent, Alpha climbed 0.62 percent and National rose 0.16 percent, while Piraeus declined 1.29 percent. Mytilineos earned 1.75 percent, Fourlis Holdings advanced 1.67 percent and Motor Oil increased 1.65 percent.

In total 35 stocks notched up gains, 43 headed south and 37 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 31.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 29.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index was up 0.47 percent to close at 62.62 points.