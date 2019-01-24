Textile firms don’t want minimum salary rise to exceed 5 pct

Greek textile industries cannot afford an increase of more than 5 percent in the minimum wage, the head of the Association of Greek Textile Manufacturers, Eleftherios Kourtalis, has noted in a letter to Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou.

Ahead of the ministerial decision concerning the level of the new minimum wage, which the government intends to increase by up to 10 percent, the association is asking for some containment, arguing that a rise of more than 5 percent would have a negative impact on Greek textile enterprises’ competitiveness.