Greek police fire teargas to disperse protesters over Prespes deal

TAGS: Protest

Greek police used teargas on Thursday to disperse crowds gathered outside Parliament protesting a deal over the Prespes agreement.

Several thousand people had assembled outside the Greek legislature chanting “traitors” as lawmakers debated ratification of an agreement reached with the neighboring ex-Yugoslav state last year. [Reuters]

