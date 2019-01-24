Greek police fire teargas to disperse protesters over Prespes deal
Greek police used teargas on Thursday to disperse crowds gathered outside Parliament protesting a deal over the Prespes agreement.
Several thousand people had assembled outside the Greek legislature chanting “traitors” as lawmakers debated ratification of an agreement reached with the neighboring ex-Yugoslav state last year. [Reuters]