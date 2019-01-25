ND calls for probe into Kammenos allegations of judicial manipulation

Opposition New Democracy on Friday called for an investigation into claims of judicial manipulation made by former coalition partner Panos Kammenos against the prime minister's office.

In an announcement, the conservative party said that Kammenos's comments in Parliament – that certain “lady associates” of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras have attempted to “manipulate judicial officials” – confirms its own suspicions.

Kammenos's comments are seen as a barb against former Supreme Court chief Vassiliki Thanou, now the prime minister's legal adviser, with the leader of Independent Greeks appearing to accuse her of steering investigations in the government's favor.

“This extremely serious allegation calls for an immediate judicial intervention,” ND said.

“Mr Tsipras, who is in Parliament, cannot pretend he didn't hear it or remain silent. He is called upon to explain what Mr Kammenos means, as is his erstwhile partner to divulge everything he knows,” the announcement added.