Turkish jets violate Greek airspace over southeastern Aegean islands

Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace on Friday morning, flying over three islets in the southeastern Aegean.

According to an announcement from the National Defense General Staff, a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the islets of Megisti and Ro at an altitude of 26,000 feet at 10.48 and 10.58 a.m., exiting the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) at 11.24 a.m.

They returned just a few minutes later to fly over Strongyli at 22,000 feet, leaving the Athens FIR at 11.33 a.m.