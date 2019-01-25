An Athens prosecutor on Friday ordered a preliminary investigation into reports that a close associate of a government minister had tried to intervene so that a company owned by disgraced businessman Lavrentis Lavrentiadis could get out of paying more than 120 million euros in debts to the Public Gas Corporation (DEPA).

The allegations pertain to debts to the state-owned company run up by Hellenic Fertilizers (ELFE), in which Lavrentiadis – currently on trial for embezzlement over the failed Proton Bank – had an interest and now stands accused of complicity in bank fraud over the company's unpaid debts to Alpha Bank.

They are based on recent media reports regarding Manolis Petsitis, a close associate of Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas with alleged links to the prime minister's office. According to some of these, a former DEPA CEO who faces charges over the ELFE case has said that Petsitis appeared at DEPA's offices in 2015 “claiming to represent the prime minister's office” and asking for the gas company to come to some kind of an arrangement for writing off ELFE's debt.

The former DEPA executive, who has been accused of accepting bribes to this end, claims that Petsitis had been working for ELFE at the same time and was receiving a “very satisfactory salary.”

DEPA, which claims that ELFE paid its gas bills with bounced checks for years, has already filed suit against Lavrentiadis and 11 of his associates for fraud and racketeering.