To Potami also calls for probe into Kammenos claims of judicial intervention

Centrist To Potami on Friday joined calls from the opposition for an investigation into allegations made by Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos suggesting that an official in the prime minister's office had attempted to steer judicial investigations in favor of the government.

The former government coalition partner “pulled off the prime minister's mask,” Potami said in announcement referring to Kammenos, who stepped down from the coalition earlier this month over differences on the Prespes agreement.

The small centrist party also accused the government of “trying to control justice to direct the course of cases” and “blatantly abusing the separation on powers.”

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday Kammenos had said that certain “lady associates” of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras have attempted to “manipulate judicial officials.”

His comments are seen as a barb against former Supreme Court chief Vassiliki Thanou, now the prime minister's legal adviser.

Main opposition New Democracy has also called for these claims to be investigated.