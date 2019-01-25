Greek lawmakers pass Prespes agreement with 153 votes in 300-seat House

Greek lawmakers on Friday ratified a controversial deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) settling a name dispute that has separated the two neighbors for nearly 30 years.

The so-called Prespes agreement was passed with 153 votes in favor and 146 against.

Parliament speaker Nikos Voutsis hailed the vote as “historic,” saying that the House session leading up the vote, which clocked more than 38 hours, was the longest held in recent history, beating even some of the thornier debates related to Greece's international bailouts.