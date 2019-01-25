Moritz von Oswald | Athens | March 13

St Paul's Sessions, a popular concert series hosted by the Anglican Church of the same name which is renowned for its acoustics, presents multi-instrumentalist Moritz Von Oswald on March 13. The German artist is best known for his pioneering work as a techno dub and house producer in the 1990s and collaborations with Mark Ernestus, Tony Allen, Juan Atkins and Carl Craig. Tickets, which cost 18 euros, are selling out fast. For reservations and details, visit www.stpaulssessions.gr. Doors open at 9 p.m.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906