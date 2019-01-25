Mitsotakis says he will try to mitigate 'negative consequences' of Prespes accord

Shortly after the Greek Parliament ratified a landmark deal resolving a name dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will fight to “mitigate the negative consequences” of the agreement that will result from the “problematic deal.”



New Democracy voted down the agreement in the vote that ended with 153 MPs in favor, 146 against and one abstention.

“I spoke with honesty about the great difficulties that will derive from the implementation of the agreement. But I also committed myself to remaining faithful towards our national duty: I will not give up Greece's right to veto Skopje's accession to the European Union,” he said in a statement.

“I will fight with all my strength to mitigate the negative consequences that will surely result from a problematic agreement,” he added.



He went on to call for unity and called on Greeks to show “democratic maturity” steer clear of violent reactions, noting people will respond with their vote in this year's general elections.